Theatre outing

WHITCHURCH Theatre Club’s next outing is to see Edgar Wallace’s The Case of the Frightened Lady at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford on February 8.

A coach will leave the village at 11.30am. For more information, call Christine Martin on 0118 984 4252 or email whitchurchtheatre
club@gmail.com

