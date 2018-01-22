Theatre outing

£5,000 appeal launched to fight developer over homes
A FUND-RAISING campaign has been launched to help ... [more]
Monday, 22 January 2018
WHITCHURCH Theatre Club’s next outing is to see Edgar Wallace’s The Case of the Frightened Lady at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford on February 8.
A coach will leave the village at 11.30am. For more information, call Christine Martin on 0118 984 4252 or email whitchurchtheatre
club@gmail.com
22 January 2018
Green Gym volunteers mark 20th anniversary with work!
VOLUNTEERS completed work on a beauty spot to ... [more]
