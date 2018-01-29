Swimming club make waves at gala

HENLEY Swimming Club’s junior squad took part in Witney’s development gala on Saturday.

Head coach Sarah Williams said: “We received some lovely comments from officials mentioning that we looked like we were having the most fun on poolside and with our swims.

“We also managed to close the points gap compared with this time last year, which is brilliant news and shows that we are all improving.

“We had some first place swims from Charlie Thomas, Bea Williamson and the boys’ 11 years medley relay team. A brilliant atmosphere and a brilliant competition!”