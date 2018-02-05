Old maps talk

Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
A TALK on historic maps of Oxfordshire will be given by John Leighfield immediately after Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society’s annual meeting at the village hall at 8pm on February 15.
On March 15, the society will host a talk by Margaret Simons on Reading during the Regency period at the same time and venue. Entry costs £3 for non-members.
05 February 2018
More News:
Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Volunteers celebrate 30 years of village magazine
GORING’S village magazine has celebrated its 30th ... [more]
100 'fairies' to run 10km for children's cancer charity
A CAR salesman is to run 10km dressed as a fairy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say