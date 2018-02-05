Monday, 05 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Old maps talk

A TALK on historic maps of Oxfordshire will be given by John Leighfield immediately after Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society’s annual meeting at the village hall at 8pm on February 15.

On March 15, the society will host a talk by Margaret Simons on Reading during the Regency period at the same time and venue. Entry costs £3 for non-members.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33