THIS informal group met at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley on Wednesday, January 17.

The topic was data protection rules and the group had invited Henley Business Partnership members as well as all interested charities to come along.

Nick Burrows, head of Blandy & Blandy's charities team and a trustee of the Berkshire Community Foundation, gave a very interesting and informative presentation.

He also answered many questions on this complex topic.

The 40-plus attendees were grateful for his time and expertise.

The group agreed it would be interesting to focus on legacy fund-raising at its next meeting as this is an area that a number of local charities would like to do more of or understand how to get started.

Thanks to Beatrice Calderbank, of Mercers solicitors, who has kindly arranged for Spencer Wisdom, from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, to come and talk to the group about legacy management and fund-raising.

The next meeting will be held at Henley town hall on April 18 at 10.30am.

To attend one of our quarterly meetings or for more information about Henley Charities Together, please email group chairwoman Reama Shearman at

reamashearman@talktalk.net