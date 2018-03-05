Monday, 05 March 2018

Girls' cricket

GIRLS are being invited to join Wargrave cricket club.

The club wants to recruit more players for its under-12s, under-14s and under-16s teams.

It is inviting any girls from school year three and up to take part in indoor training sessions at Waingels College in Woodley on Sundays, March 11, 18 and 25 from 2pm to 3pm.

Outdoor training at the recreation ground, off Recreation Road, will start on April 6.

For more information, visit www.pitchero.com/clubs
/wargravecc

