Girls' cricket

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
SEVEN fire crews from two counties tackled a ... [more]
Monday, 05 March 2018
GIRLS are being invited to join Wargrave cricket club.
The club wants to recruit more players for its under-12s, under-14s and under-16s teams.
It is inviting any girls from school year three and up to take part in indoor training sessions at Waingels College in Woodley on Sundays, March 11, 18 and 25 from 2pm to 3pm.
Outdoor training at the recreation ground, off Recreation Road, will start on April 6.
For more information, visit www.pitchero.com/clubs
/wargravecc
05 March 2018
