Monday, 12 March 2018

Mowers plea

VOLUNTEERS are needed to mow the grass at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave.

There are currently five teams of mowers who each spend two hours every five weeks cutting the lawn at the church in Station Road.

For more information, call Bob Austen on 0118 940 3038 or email austen
robert@hotmail.com

