Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

OUR forthcoming lectures are as follows:

Saturday, March 10 — “The mysteries of Nefertiti”.

Although Nefertiti’s name is one of the most recognised of all ancient Egyptian queens, only a handful of “facts” about her are generally agreed.

Dr Aiden Dodson will explore what is known, possibly known and wildly guessed about her career, including the implications of the latest discoveries.

Venue: Coronation Hall, Headley Road, Woodley, 2pm. Visitors welcome (£3).

Saturday, April 14 — “Hypnos and Thanatos in Egypt? The meaning of beds in ancient Egypt”.

In Greek mythology, Hypnos (sleep) and Thanatos (death) were brothers, sometimes even twins, born to Nyx, the night.

Manon Schutz queries how closely linked they were in ancient Egypt. It is noteworthy that all the preserved Egyptian beds stem from tombs, not the domestic area.

Oakwood Centre, Headley Road, Woodley, 2pm. Visitors welcome (£3).

Saturday, May 12 — “Élite and Common: Old kingdom and Ptolemaic cemeteries to the west of the Step Pyramid complex at Saqqara”.

The Saqqara necropolis had been in use — almost continuously — for more than 3,000 years.

First established for the royalty and nobility, the necropolis soon became a resting place for all members of society regardless of their social standing.

This presentation by Dr Iwona J Kozieradzka-Ogunmakin will aim to introduce the audience to the cemetery site located immediately to the west of the Step Pyramid complex.

Oakwood Centre, Headley Road, Woodley, 2pm. Visitors welcome (£3).