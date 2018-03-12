Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

OUR meeting on March 15 will be of special interest to those who have read the diaries of Caroline Lybbe Powys, who lived at Hardwick House in Whitchurch at the end of the 18th century and kept a fascinating diary for more than 50 years.

Margaret Simon, an experienced local history tutor, will speak about Reading in Georgian and Regency times, giving a picture of the town that Caroline knew, and where she went to the races.

On April 19 we will hear from Janet Hurst, of Goring and Streatley’s Hall of Fame — all the illustrious erstwhile residents of the two villages.

Both meetings will be held at Whitchurch village hall at 8pm and everyone is welcome. Non-members pay £3, which includes coffee and biscuits.