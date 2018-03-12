Plants sale

Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will not take ... [more]
Monday, 12 March 2018
THE Goring Gap in Bloom committee will hold a plant sale on Rectory Garden, off High Street, on April 28 from 10am.
Anyone wishing to sell plants can bring specimens on the day.
The group is also seeking volunteers to plant, install and maintain hanging baskets this summer as part of the village’s annual entry into the Britain in Bloom competition.
For more information, visit www.goringgapin
bloom.org.uk
Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity
A LENT lunch in Sonning Common raised £390.81 for ... [more]
