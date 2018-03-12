Plants sale

THE Goring Gap in Bloom committee will hold a plant sale on Rectory Garden, off High Street, on April 28 from 10am.

Anyone wishing to sell plants can bring specimens on the day.

The group is also seeking volunteers to plant, install and maintain hanging baskets this summer as part of the village’s annual entry into the Britain in Bloom competition.

For more information, visit www.goringgapin

bloom.org.uk