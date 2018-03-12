Monday, 12 March 2018

Spring show

GORING’S Village Greenfingers gardening club will host its spring show at the village hall on March 24 from 2pm until 4pm.

A range of spring flowers, vegetables, cookery and crafts will be on display and there will be tea, cakes and a tombola.

Entry is free to all, including non-members. For more information, call Dru Kenney on (01491) 599783.

