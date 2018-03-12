France visit

Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will not take ... [more]
A VISIT to Goring’s French twin town of Bellême will take place from October 5 to 7.
Residents are encouraged to book now as the village’s twinning group, which is organising the event, needs to find host families for the participants.
The cost is likely to be about £100 and the trip will include a visit to Bellême’s annual mushroom festival.
Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity
A LENT lunch in Sonning Common raised £390.81 for ... [more]
