Whitchurch and Goring Heath Twinning Association

OUR visit to La Bouille this year is fixed for Friday to Monday, May 4 to 7.

Our hosts are encouraging us to come with as many people as possible.

We will have a luxury coach leaving Whitchurch at about 9am on the Friday and we will return at about 10pm on the Monday.

It’s our 40th year of twinning, so apart from staying in a delightful town on the banks of the River Seine, we will be entertained at the town hall and have a special dinner together in the village hall.

Our Sunday visit will also be a special one, to Giverny to see Monet’s garden, his house and of course, the waterlilies. If they aren’t flowering, the wisteria on the Japanese bridge will be.

The more people we have, the cheaper it will be but it won’t be more than £200, and children travel free. So come and celebrate with us.

We will be holding a “tea café” at the Old Rectory Stables in Whitchurch on Sunday, March 25 from 3pm to 5pm.

There will be free tea and cake, a chance to meet some twinners and information on the trip.

In the meantime, if you are interested in the group, call 0118 984 3260 or email Vicky Jordan at

vickyjordan5@hotmail.com