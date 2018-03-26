THE 22nd annual meeting was held in February, when a new chairman and committee were elected for the year.

This was followed by a talk from Rolf Richardson on the Levant.

This month’s meeting was held on Thursday, March 8.

The club agreed to hold an afternoon tea event in May to celebrate two royal marriages and a royal birth. Husbands would also be invited.

Our speaker was Corry Starling, the Miller at Mapledurham.

This was a fascinating talk, taking us through the whole milling process and the restoration work which has been achieved through the use of the house and mill for TV dramas including Miss Marple and Midsomer Murders.

It has now been brought completely up to date and is being run as a business for tours and teas with a small shop during the summer months.

This was followed by a drink and chat and a two-course meal. New members are always welcome — we are a group of friendly ladies who enjoy getting together each month.

For more information, please call secretary Ba rbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@

baxendale.myzen.co.uk

Our next meeting will be at Badgemore Park Golf Club on Thursday, April 12 at 10.30am when the speaker will be Mark Green on “When the bells go down”.