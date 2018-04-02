Snow fails to freeze spring show

THE Goring Greenfingers gardening club’s 11th annual spring show was a success despite the recent cold weather.

Scores of people visited the event at the village hall on Saturday, browsing the exhibits and enjoying tea and cakes.

Entries were slightly down because of the two cold snaps earlier this month but organisers say they were expecting far worse.

The attendance was the highest for several years.

The Davis Cup for most points in show went to Jacqueline Wilkins, of Clevemead, Goring, who won four classes, including vases of hellebores and violas, and was placed second or third in several others.

She said: “I’m pleased because there are so many people like me who had so little in their gardens this year yet we still managed to have a show. It was very difficult to grow this year because of the big freeze and the fact that there was so little sunshine.”

Patricia Bradstock, the club’s incoming chairwoman, won best exhibit in show with her pot of cyclamen while her grand-

daughter Ellen, 13, won best children’s exhibit with an Easter card featuring “pop-up” flowers.

Mrs Bradstock said: “We were worried that the season hadn’t properly developed and there wouldn’t be many entries but everyone pulled together and there’s a good variety.” Club founder and president Derek Leary, who came second in the vegetable classes with a 17in parsnip, said: “We’ve had a lot more visitors this year and I think that’s because people are so keen to see the spring after such a dark winter.

“The cold weather has knocked back a lot of the plants so we were very surprised to have so many entries. I certainly didn’t expect such good results in my own garden. I was digging up a lot of forked parsnips before I dug up this one.”

Jim Thomas, of Penny Piece, won five classes, including rhubarb. He said: “Earlier in the week I was worried there wouldn’t be anything to show but it didn’t turn out too badly.”

The full results were as follows:

Trophies and certificates

Davis Cup for most points in show — Jacqueline Wilkins

Best exhibit in show (adult) — Patricia Bradstock, pot of cyclamen

Best exhibit in show (children) — Ellen Bradstock, Easter card

Most points in show (children) —Alexandra Kenny and Rosie Megan

Class winners — flowers

Specimen bloom of trumpet daffodil — Rosie Megan

Specimen bloom or stem of narcissus — Rosie Megan

Three different varieties of trumpet daffodil — Jim Thomas

Three different varieties of narcissi — David Woodage

Three stems of narcissi with multiple blooms — Jim Thomas

Three stems of miniature daffodils or narcissi — Patricia Bradstock

Specimen bloom of tulip — Val

Calladine

Three tulip blooms — Val Calladine

Vase of hellebores, five stems —

Jacqueline Wilkins

Vase of muscari, five stems — Val Calladine

Vase of polyanthus, five stems — David Woodage

Vase of primroses, five stems — Drusilla Kenney

Vase of violas, five stems —

Jacqueline Wilkins

Any other flower, five stems — Jim Thomas

Five different spring flowers, five stems — Jim Thomas

Pot or bowl of any flowering plant(s) — Patricia Bradstock

Patio container with any flowering plants — Christie Leary (2nd)

Tied spring posy in a glass — Patricia Bradstock

Class winners — vegetables

Three sticks of rhubarb — Jim Thomas

Any other vegetable — Christie Leary

Class winners — cookery

Jar of orange marmalade —

Jacqueline Wilkins

Four Easter biscuits — David

Woodage

Four decorated chocolate cup cakes — Jacqueline Wilkins

“Funny face” pizza — Christine Leary

Four cheese and sage scones — Val Calladine

Cookery winners — crafts

Easter card (adults) — Rosemary Brook

Easter card (children) — Ellen

Bradstock

Decorated flower pot (adults) — Val Calladine

Decorated flower pot (children) — Evie Dougan Calladine, eight