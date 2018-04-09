Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

OUR forthcoming lectures are as follows:

Saturday, April 14: Hypnos and Thanatos in Egypt? The meaning of beds in ancient Egypt.

In Greek mythology, Hypnos (sleep) and Thanatos (death) were brothers, sometimes even twins, born to Nyx, the night.

Manon Schutz queries how closely linked were death and sleep in ancient Egypt. All Egyptian beds ever found are from tombs, not domestic areas.

Saturday, May 12: Élite and Common: Old Kingdom and Ptolemaic cemeteries to the west of the Step Pyramid complex at Saqqara.

The Saqqara necropolis had been in use — almost continuously — for more than 3,000 years.

First established for the royalty and nobility, the necropolis soon became a resting place for all members of society regardless of their social standing. This presentation by Dr Iwona J Kozieradzka-Ogunmakin will aim to introduce the audience to the cemetery site located immediately to the west of the Step Pyramid complex.

Saturday, June 2: The ancient Egyptians and their astronomy — an introduction.

Dr Pauline Norris will introduce us to ancient Egyptian astronomy.

Among other topics, we will look at the latest thinking about Nabta Playa and Nut the sky goddess.

All meetings are held at the Oakwood Centre, Headley Road, Woodley. Visitors are welcome (£3).