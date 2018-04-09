THERE are still a few places left on our coach, which will leave Whitchurch on the morning of Friday, May 4 and return on Bank Holiday Monday, May 7.

Our weekend will be spent in the charming riverside village of La Bouille, near Rouen, painted by the impressionists, with a Sunday excursion to Monet’s garden at Giverney.

You can join us to celebrate 40 years of twinning.

The cost is £200 — and could be cheaper if more people joined in! For more information, call Vicky Jordan on 0118 984 3260 or email vickyjordan5@

hotmail.com