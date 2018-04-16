Tea party date

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
THE 1ST Shiplake scouts are to host an all-ages community tea at Dunsden village hall on May 13 from 3pm to 5pm.
Anyone interested in attending should call Ernie Povey on 0118 940 3919.
