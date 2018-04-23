Salisbury Club, Henley

THE annual meeting was held at the club in Queen Street, Henley, at 8pm on March 29 and was very well attended by members.

The president John Grout took the chair to open the meeting and welcome those present.

He then gave a résumé of the past year’s activities, saying what a successful year was had by all.

The club’s membership had increased by a large amount and the interior had been redecorated and new carpets fitted.

He then thanked members of the committee for their efforts, giving particular thanks to the secretary Romy Painter to whom the club was greatly indebted.

Everybody had pulled their weight, especially Les Hill and Mary Smith.

The accounts were presented and accepted in a vote with no dissent.

The new committee was elected and the president wished them well for the coming year.