Henley Cafe Scientifique

THE viruses of blood-feeding insects and ticks will be the subject of the talk at our next meeting on Wednesday, April 25.

Dr Anthony Wilson will discuss the biology of these creatures, how it affects the spread of the viruses they transmit and the likelihood that strategies for their control will succeed.

He is is from the department of entomology, epidemiology and mathematical biology at the Pirbright Institute in Woking.

The meeting will take place at Henley Hockey Club, off Reading Road, from 8pm to 10pm (doors open at 7.30pm). Admission is free but we can get very full so please register by emailing cshenley@talktalk.net