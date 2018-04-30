Henley and Goring Ramblers

WE are organising a walk next Saturday (May 5) for disabled people with the help of the Disabled Ramblers.

It is for people who use or who want to use a mobility scooter to enjoy the outdoors. Of course, any helpers are welcome to join the walk as well.

For this particular walk we will be using off-road mobility scooters, also called trampers. It is possible to hire one for the day.

The walk will be 6.6 miles, starting at Park Corner and going through the woods and open countryside via the Swyncombe Downs. We will have a picnic stop half way.

We can enjoy some nice views over the beautiful Chiltern countryside and hope to see stunning displays of bluebells in the woods as they will be in full bloom.

A second similar walk will be organised for Goring in August.

If you are interested, please Alie Hagedoorn on 07894 580413 for more information.