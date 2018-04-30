Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

A GOOD crowd turned up to hear Manon Schutz talk on the esoteric-sounding title of “Hypnos and Thanatos: the meaning of beds in ancient Egypt” at the Oakwood Centre, Woodley, on Saturday, April 14.

Manon, a DPhil candidate at Oxford University, explained that in Greek mythology Hypnos (sleep) and Thanatos (death) were brothers.

Most beds from ancient Egypt come from tombs, where sleep was seen almost as a “little death” and each day’s awakening presaged the future resurrection into the afterlife.

Despite it being a sleep-themed lecture, Manon kept us all well awake.

She said that we would be noticing beds in Egyptian tomb depictions everywhere from now on.

Next month’s lecture will be entitled “Élite and Common: old kingdom and Ptolemaic cemeteries to the west of the Step Pyramid complex at Saqqara”.

The Saqqara necropolis has been in use — almost continuously — for more than 3,000 years.

First established for the royalty and nobility, the necropolis soon became a resting place for all members of society regardless of their social standing.

This presentation by Dr Iwona J Kozieradzka-Ogunmakin will aim to introduce the audience to the cemetery site located immediately to the west of the Step Pyramid complex.

The meeting will be held at the Oakwood Centre, Headley Road, Woodley, on Saturday, May 12 at 2pm. Visitors are welcome (£3).