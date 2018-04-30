Monday, 30 April 2018

Library AGM

THE Friends of Goring Library will hold their annual meeting at the village hall on May 9 at 11am.

There will be a display on the history of the building in Station Road put together by Janet Hurst, of the Goring Gap Local History Society.

Refreshments will be served from 10.30am.

New members can join the group for £10 a year or £20 for a family.

