Library AGM

Monday, 30 April 2018
THE Friends of Goring Library will hold their annual meeting at the village hall on May 9 at 11am.
There will be a display on the history of the building in Station Road put together by Janet Hurst, of the Goring Gap Local History Society.
Refreshments will be served from 10.30am.
New members can join the group for £10 a year or £20 for a family.
