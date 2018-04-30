Monday, 30 April 2018

Tea help plea

HENLEY Cricket Club’s 3rd XI needs paid helpers to serve teas.

The teas are prepared in advance so candidates need only lay them out and clear them away afterwards.

Matches are held at Nettlebed Cricket Club, typically on alternate Saturdays between May 5 and August 26.

Help is needed between 3.30pm and 5.30pm and the pay is £20 per session. For more information, email brian@tmb-events.com

