10km still in profit

ALL of the Goring 10km race’s sponsors have allowed the organisers to keep the money despite the event being cancelled.

The annual run didn’t go ahead as planned on May 4 due to bad weather.

Goring Primary School’s parent-teacher association, which runs the event, offered the 13 sponsors their money back but all declined.

Many participants also refused a refund of their entry fee or only accepted half, meaning the run has still made a small profit.

The proceeds will go towards maintenance and new equipment at the school.

Event organiser Nick Slade thanked the runners and the sponsors for their generosity.