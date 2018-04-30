10km still in profit

POLICE are neglecting their job to solve crime in ... [more]
ALL of the Goring 10km race’s sponsors have allowed the organisers to keep the money despite the event being cancelled.
The annual run didn’t go ahead as planned on May 4 due to bad weather.
Goring Primary School’s parent-teacher association, which runs the event, offered the 13 sponsors their money back but all declined.
Many participants also refused a refund of their entry fee or only accepted half, meaning the run has still made a small profit.
The proceeds will go towards maintenance and new equipment at the school.
Event organiser Nick Slade thanked the runners and the sponsors for their generosity.
