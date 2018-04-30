Monday, 30 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10km still in profit

ALL of the Goring 10km race’s sponsors have allowed the organisers to keep the money despite the event being cancelled.

The annual run didn’t go ahead as planned on May 4 due to bad weather.

Goring Primary School’s parent-teacher association, which runs the event, offered the 13 sponsors their money back but all declined.

Many participants also refused a refund of their entry fee or only accepted half, meaning the run has still made a small profit.

The proceeds will go towards maintenance and new equipment at the school.

Event organiser Nick Slade thanked the runners and the sponsors for their generosity.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33