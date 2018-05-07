Monday, 07 May 2018

Visitors flock to beanpole day

ABOUT 400 people visited the annual beanpole day at Caversham Court Gardens, which promotes wildlife-friendly gardening.

Visitors could buy vegetable and ornamental plants and a range of beanpoles, pea sticks and plant supports that came from locally managed coppiced woodland and wetland.

They could also learn about practices to protect insects, including bees and encourage biodiversity.

The event was organised by Reading volunteer group ECONET to raise money for conservation work and raised about £400.

Tricia Marcousé, a member of the group, said: “The event is primarily to support woodland management. The beanpoles and pea sticks come from coppicing hazel in the area. We would rather people paid us so that we can carry on with conservation work rather than paying for imported bamboo canes and other things from the garden centre.”

Organisations which had stalls included the Ways and Means Trust, the RSPB, Friends of the Earth, Fairtrade, the Motor Neurone Disease Association, the Berks, Bucks and Oxon Wildlife Trust and Food 4 Families.

Pictured above left are Annie Stubbs, Tricia Marcousé and Judy Sell and, right, Denise and Martin Jones, of the Ways and Means Trust

