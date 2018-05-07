Henley Sceptics and Believers Discussion Group

THE group will hear from Rev Glyn Millington, minister of Christ Church United Reformed Church in Henley, at its next meeting, the last formal meeting of the season, on Monday, May 21 (7.45pm).

He will be addressing what we can really know of Jesus of Nazareth from the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.

These are basically the only documents we have that provide biographical material on Jesus.

We have to wait until over a century after Jesus died for more material and that is largely fantastical and quickly dismissed by historians.

Thus the reliability of the gospels is central to what we can really know about Jesus himself rather than beliefs about him. Glyn will be giving the scholarship on these vital documents.

The meeting venue is the Red Lion Hotel in Henley. Please come along and get involved. No background knowledge is required to contribute, question, listen or give your views.

Do come in time to buy a drink and chat before the formal start at 8pm.

For more information about the group, visit www.meetup.com/Skeptics-and-Believers-Discussion-Group-Henley-on-Thames