Choir commemorates 13th century saint

THE Hambleden Valley Choir sang evensong at Hereford Cathedral on April 25 in the 800th year of the birth of St Thomas Cantilupe.

The saint was born in Hambleden at the then Manor House in 1218.

He became Chancellor of England and later Bishop of Hereford and was the last Englishman to be made a saint by the Pope before the Reformation.

The choir was invited to the cathedral by the Dean of Hereford, the Very Rev Michael Tavinor.

The Friends of Hereford Cathedral will be visiting Hambleden in August and the Hereford Cathedral Choir will come to sing in the village in 2020, when it will be the 700th anniversary of St Thomas’s canonisation.

It is thought that Hambleden church is larger then neighbouring village churches because of pilgrims wishing to visit the birthplace of the saint in the Middle Ages.

Members of the choir are pictured at St Thomas’s shrine wearing their specially made pewter pilgrim badges showing St Thomas and his wolf Cant de Lupus.