Lunch talk with Esther

ESTHER RANTZEN will give a talk at Goring and Streatley Golf Club on Thursday, June 7.

The television presenter will discuss her charity work at a meeting of the NSPCC West Berkshire Luncheon Club.

Rantzen launched ChildLine, a national helpline for children in danger or distress, in 1986 and it merged with the NSPCC in 2006, when she became a trustee of the society.

It is hoped that she will attend with her daughter Rebecca Willcox, with whom she is currently touring the country to celebrate a 50-year career in broadcasting.

Organiser Lyn Ashworth said: “We have been trying to get Esther to speak to us for many years and feel very lucky to have her. She has done a great deal for children’s causes. It should be a wonderful afternoon.”

The luncheon, which starts at midday, is open to members and their guests. Numbers must be confirmed in advance.

For more information or to join, call Sara Richards on (01491) 872296 or email sararichards5@btinternet.com