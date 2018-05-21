Monday, 21 May 2018

Swimmers in 15km charity challenge

THREE teams of five from Henley Swimming Club took part in the Swimatahon at Henley Leisure Centre.

Each one had to complete a 5,000m swim between them, so 15km in total, and raise money and awareness for three different charities, Cancer Research, Marie Curie and the Swimathon Foundation.

Between them, the teams raised £770.

The teams were (from top): Charlie Thomas, Alex Miles-Kingston, Sarah Willams, Amelia Butcher and Isabella Miles-Kingston; Callum Davidson, Bethany Davidson, Rory Collier, Mark Davisson and Joseph Rogers; Cassie Holburn, Lilia Goodchild, Katherine Matthews, Natalie Matthews and Tula Holburn.

