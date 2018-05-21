Play softball

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
WARGRAVE Cricket Club wants to start a women’s softball team.
Coach Lesley Thomas is arranging coaching sessions and needs a team of at least eight players. The side will compete in seven festivals being held around the area over the summer.
They include one at the club off Recreation Road on Sunday, July 15 and another at Henley Cricket Club on Sunday, August 5. For more information email la.thomas
@btinternet.com
21 May 2018
More News:
Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
No victory as tables are turned in annual schools quiz
TEAMS of parents and school staff went ... [more]
Guitar concert with tapas and wine raises £1,800 for hospice charity
A CONCERT in Sonning Common raised £1,800 for Sue ... [more]
POLL: Have your say