Play softball

WARGRAVE Cricket Club wants to start a women’s softball team.

Coach Lesley Thomas is arranging coaching sessions and needs a team of at least eight players. The side will compete in seven festivals being held around the area over the summer.

They include one at the club off Recreation Road on Sunday, July 15 and another at Henley Cricket Club on Sunday, August 5. For more information email la.thomas
@btinternet.com

