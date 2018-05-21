Monday, 21 May 2018

Memory cafe

ADVICE and support for people with dementia and carers will be on offer at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, on Wednesday from 10am to 3pm.

Representatives from Dementia Oxfordshire and the Alzheimer’s Society will be at the event, which has been organised as part of Dementia Awareness Week.

The centre recently launched a memory café which meets every Wednesday from 10.30am to noon to provide a friendly place for dementia sufferers and their carers to meet and socialise.

