Choir launch

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Tuesday, 29 May 2018
WHITCHURCH’S new community choir will meet for the first time at St John’s Church in Whitchurch Hill on Thursday at 7.30pm.
The group, called WOTSing, is open to people of all ages and abilities. For more information, email wotsing2018@gmail.com
28 May 2018
More News:
Women walk through the night for cancer charity
A TEAM of staff from a Wargrave school raised ... [more]
Police under fire again for lack of presence in village
POLICING in Sonning Common has been criticised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say