Monday, 11 June 2018

Art workshop

A WORKSHOP for the Equinox Together community art project will be held at the Old Rectory Stables in Whitchurch next Sunday (June 17).

Participants will sculpt and decorate sections of clay pipe which will be used to make totem poles to be installed on Pangbourne Meadow in September.

The workshop will run from 9.30am to 11.30am and costs £20 to cover the cost of materials.

