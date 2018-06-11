Nettlebed and District Commons Conservators

AT the recent annual meeting, Gavin Johnson gave a very interesting talk about the work of the Chiltern Society and its objectives as well as the partnership it has entered into with the conservators to manage Kingwood Common.

Chairman Peter Allport gave a brief talk about the responsibility the Conservators have to look after the eight local areas of common land and thanked the Friends of the commons, the volunteer groups, the parish councils, South Oxfordshire District Council and Rod D’Ayala, its retained conservation adviser, for their vital support.

Mr Allport stressed the conservators are unable to generate any income from the commons and rely totally on donations from the above to support their operating costs.

In days gone by the commons were grazed by commoners’ livestock. Nowadays, the open areas of the commons are professionally cut once a year, which adds very considerably to the conservators’ operating costs.

Ideally, the open areas should be cut twice a year but this is beyond the conservators’ current means.

More support from current and new Friends would be very welcome. To renew your subscription or to become a Friend of the commons, please call the clerk Liz Longley on (01491) 641445 or email clerk@

nettlebed-commons.org