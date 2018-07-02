Leaders plea

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
Monday, 02 July 2018
THE 2nd Goring and Streatley British Boy Scouts are seeking new leaders for both their main scouts section and the wolf cub scouters.
This is due to a recent increase in membership.
Applicants should call scout leader David Cooksley on (01491) 872306.
02 July 2018
