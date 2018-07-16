Football lights

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
GORING’S youth football team could start using mobile floodlights during training sessions.
The parish council has provisionally agreed to let the Robins use the battery-powered devices at Sheepcot recreation ground, off Wallingford Road, until about 8.45pm on two or three days a week.
Coaches say the lights are silent because they aren’t powered by a generator and are much dimmer than the floodlights at the adjacent tennis club, which are used until 9.30pm.
Councillors will make a final decision when they next meet on August 13.
