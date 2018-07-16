Football lights

GORING’S youth football team could start using mobile floodlights during training sessions.

The parish council has provisionally agreed to let the Robins use the battery-powered devices at Sheepcot recreation ground, off Wallingford Road, until about 8.45pm on two or three days a week.

Coaches say the lights are silent because they aren’t powered by a generator and are much dimmer than the floodlights at the adjacent tennis club, which are used until 9.30pm.

Councillors will make a final decision when they next meet on August 13.