Rivals show

Monday, 16 July 2018
THE Goring Gap Players are to stage an outdoor show in partnership with the Basildonians, a neighbouring amateur drama group.
Their production of Richard Brinsley Sheridan’s The Rivals will take place at The Garden in Little Bowden, near Pangbourne, from 7pm tonight (Friday) and tomorrow.
Tickets are £15 from Inspiration at The Arcade in Goring high street.
