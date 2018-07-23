Henley Citizens Advice

EVERYONE has heard of Citizens Advice but not many people know how we work or what we achieve.

Most people think we are part of a large national organisation and we get funding from central government. We aren’t and we don’t.

In fact, we are an independent body that provides the Citizens Advice service locally. The national charity sets the advice standard. For funding we rely entirely on local councils and donations.

We recruit and train local volunteers to provide free, expert advice and information to everyone in the community.

Our support helps people to overcome their problems and improve their lives.

We put the emphasis on helping people to help themselves, giving them more control over their own affairs and sometimes, in the process, helping to improve their health.

We have five advice centres in Oxfordshire, including the Henley one, and three outreach centres, including one at RAF Benson and another in Woodcote.

With a workforce of 150 trained volunteer advisers and 10 paid staff, we advise 10,000 Oxfordshire people a year either face-to-face, by email or phone on issues such as benefits, debt, employment, housing, relationships and consumer issues. This advice is free, impartial and completely confidential. For more information, call Citizens Advice on 03444 111 444, email henley@

osavcab.org.uk or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk

You can also call into your nearest Citizens Advice office, which is at 32 Market Place, Henley. The office is open from 10am to 3pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2pm to 6pm on Wednesdays and 10am to 1pm on Fridays.

The telephone advice line is available from 10am to 6pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10am to 6.30pm on Thursdays and 10am to 4pm on Fridays.