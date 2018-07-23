Village history

DETAILED histories of Goring, Goring Heath, Crays Pond, Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill are now being written.

Author Simon Draper, of the Victoria County History project for Oxfordshire, has produced draft versions for the first three villages which may now be inspected online.

He will produce the remaining two with the Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society.

To read or comment on the documents, visit www.victoriacountyhistory

.ac.uk/counties/oxfordshire/

work-in-progress/goring