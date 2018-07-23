Monday, 23 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Village history

DETAILED histories of Goring, Goring Heath, Crays Pond, Whitchurch and Whitchurch Hill are now being written.

Author Simon Draper, of the Victoria County History project for Oxfordshire, has produced draft versions for the first three villages which may now be inspected online.

He will produce the remaining two with the Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society.

To read or comment on the documents, visit www.victoriacountyhistory
.ac.uk/counties/oxfordshire/
work-in-progress/goring

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33