Reports from latest meetings and activities of clubs and community groups

ON a surprisingly cool and cloudy Wednesday morning on July 11, a coach load of members of the Caversham Heights Society went off to visit the house and gardens of Woburn Abbey, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Bedford.

Driving through Bedfordshire we were able to appreciate the beauty of the rolling English countryside. This was even more dramatic as we entered the vast estate of Woburn Abbey, landscaped by Humphrey Repton, a disciple of Capabilty Brown in the mid-18th century, with vast vistas and lakes.

Before reaching the Abbey we were treated to a slow drive through a deer park with fallow and red deer and seven varieties of Asian deer all very much at home.

Getting off the coach and being welcomed by one of the staff it was surprisingly cold for this very hot July but within a couple of hours of our arrival the sun came out and the normal hot weather returned.

We were allowed to wander through the house and grounds at will without any guide so some opted to see the gardens before an excellent lunch in the Duchess’ tea room, while others explored this magnificent house first.

We were told that Woburn is one of the most visited grand country houses in England and it is easy to see why.

One of the main attractions this year is the exhibition of nearly 700 of Repton’s drawings, sketches and albums that were produced for numerous clients. Called Humphrey Repton: Art and Nature for the Duke of Bedford. The exhibition celebrates the bi-centenary of Repton’s death.

Repton is mainly remembered for his intricate and less formal natural gardens which we enjoyed despite the heat. Anyone who saw the BBC’s Gardener’s World the following evening, on July 12, would have been treated to what we saw.

The society’s programme consists of fortnightly lectures between September and April, interspersed with a variety of visits, the next one being to one of the National Trust’s great gardens, Stourhead in Wiltshire on September 27.

Meetings are held on a Wednesday evening in the hall attached to Caversham Heights Methodist Church on Highmoor Road. Coffee is served from 7pm and talks begin at 8pm.

Our next season begins on September 5 with a short annual meeting followed by a talk on the Modern NHS.

Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, email cavershamheights.org or visit www.cavershamheights

.org