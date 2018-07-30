Monday, 30 July 2018

Bin reprieve

WARGRAVE Theatre Workshop could pay for a waste bin to be retained at the Woodclyffe Hall in High Street.

Last month, parish councillors said there was no need for the wheelie bin and it was being abused by people putting their domestic rubbish in it.

The theatre group asked the council to rethink and has now asked if a small bin can be put in place at the hall for the sole use of the group.

At a meeting on Monday last week, clerk Stephen Hedges said: “The bin has now been removed. If they are prepared to pay for it I can look in to it.”

