Help wanted

THE 2ND Goring and Streatley Beavers are seeking new leaders in order to continue running.

Both male and female candidates are being sought following the retirement of Kathleen Cooksley at the end of this month. A second helper is also required to work alongside assistant leader Yvette Gordon-Potts to meet safeguarding rules.

The group meets from 5pm until 6pm every Tuesday. Uniform is provided and no specialist skills are needed.

For more information, call David Cooksley on (01491) 872306.