Gap auditions

Monday, 30 July 2018

THE Goring Gap Players are holding auditions for their upcoming performance of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

They will take place at the Morrell Room in Streatley from 2.30pm on Sunday while the show itself will run from November 21 to 24 inclusive.

The play is a comedy which centres on the twins Viola and Sebastian, who are separated in a shipwreck.

