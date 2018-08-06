Monday, 06 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Kitted out

PHYLLIS Court Club in Henley has chosen the equipment for its new gym, which opens in September.

This will include rowing machines, cross trainers and treadmills as well as resistance machines and weights.

The kit will be provided by Technogym, official supplier of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The complex will also have a 20m swimming pool and saunarium for exclusive use by members of the private members’ club.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33