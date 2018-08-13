Henley Ladies Probus Club

OUR July meeting was held in a very warm Badgemore Park Golf Club.

Following our brief business, we were delighted to welcome Sheila Lloyd-Graham who gave us a talk entitled “Vintage Fashion with Lady She”.

She had brought along her tailor’s dummy and proceeded to show us wedding and other dresses and accessories dating back to the Twenties through to the Fifties.

She passed some of the dresses around so that we could feel the lovely materials which were used in those days.

Sheila set up her own business in Cirencester some 10 years ago.

We all thoroughly enjoyed listening to her and she even had some of us parading in front of members wearing a variety of beautiful hats.

We all hoped she would return to talk to us again in the future.

Our next meeting was to be held at Badgemore Park Golf Club on August 9 with speaker Tony Warren speaking on “Woman of wax — the story of Madame Tussaud”.

New members are always welcome. For more information, call secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email barbara@baxendale.myzen.co.uk