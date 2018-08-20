Monday, 20 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

THE society’s lecture programme for 2018/19 is as follows:

September 8, 2pm — “Gifts of the Nile: water plants in Egyptian culture” by Hilary Wilson.

The ancient Egyptians put plants to a multitude of uses, for instance, in building, furniture and clothing, as well as assigning symbolic value to many of them.

This talk explores the importance of water plants in the everyday life and beliefs of ancient times and their continuing significance to the country’s environment and ecology.

October 13, 1pm — Annual general meeting.

2pm — The Philip Wickens memorial lecture. “New light on the coffins of Nespawershefyt” by Dr Helen Strudwick.

As part of the Fitzwilliam Museum’s Egyptian coffins project, the elaborate coffin set of Nespawershefyt has been the subject of intense study over the last few years. This talk will reveal new findings from that research and explore the interaction between such coffins and light during burial rituals.

All lectures take place at the Oakwood Centre, Headey Road, Woodley, Reading.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33