Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

THE society’s lecture programme for 2018/19 is as follows:

September 8, 2pm — “Gifts of the Nile: water plants in Egyptian culture” by Hilary Wilson.

The ancient Egyptians put plants to a multitude of uses, for instance, in building, furniture and clothing, as well as assigning symbolic value to many of them.

This talk explores the importance of water plants in the everyday life and beliefs of ancient times and their continuing significance to the country’s environment and ecology.

October 13, 1pm — Annual general meeting.

2pm — The Philip Wickens memorial lecture. “New light on the coffins of Nespawershefyt” by Dr Helen Strudwick.

As part of the Fitzwilliam Museum’s Egyptian coffins project, the elaborate coffin set of Nespawershefyt has been the subject of intense study over the last few years. This talk will reveal new findings from that research and explore the interaction between such coffins and light during burial rituals.

All lectures take place at the Oakwood Centre, Headey Road, Woodley, Reading.