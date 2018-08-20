Monday, 20 August 2018

Caversham Townswomen's Guild

SUMMER is a quieter time for the guild as many members are away.

Our social studies group does not meet in July or August but will reconvene in September. Nevertheless, the main group activities continue.

In July we made cards under the watchful eye of Gloria Storer and the ambling group combined walking with history when we walked along the river from Caversham to visit the newly restored Reading Abbey ruins.

Our monthly luncheon club continues to be popular despite the heatwave as do the Scrabble and cinema groups.

This month we are going to a tea party in the garden of one of our members (weather permitting).

We are back at Caversham Heights Methodist Church hall in Highmoor Road, Caversham, on September 19. New members or visitors will be very welcome.

