Produce show

THE Caversham Allotment Holders and Garden Association’s annual show will take place on Saturday, September 2.

The event, now in its 117th year, will be held at Caversham Hall in St John’s Road from 2.15pm to 4.45pm with the prize presentation at 4pm.

There will be classes for flowers, fruit, vegetables, floral art, cookery and hobbies as well as a children’s section.