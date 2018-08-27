Monday, 27 August 2018

Give help to elderly

WHITCHURCH residents are being encouraged to set up a Good Neighbour scheme.

These are voluntary groups which offer both emotional and practical support to older people, from carrying out shopping and household tasks to providing friendship.

They are supported by Age UK and Oxfordshire County Council.

Anyone wishing to learn more or set a group up should contact Rosie White on 07545 923327.

