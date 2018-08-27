Monday, 27 August 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Buy crisps and help children

A NEW flavour of crisps will be sold to help raise money for a Wargrave day centre for children with special needs.

Kettle Chips ran a competition for customers to suggest the new seasoning in order to raise money for Camp Mohawk, off Highfield Lane.

The contest, which was run with Heart FM and parent company Global’s Make Some Noise campaign, saw the new flavour, chicken katsu curry, hit the shelves on Monday.

The sharing-size packets cost £1 and 20p of that will go to Camp Mohawk.

Emma Bradley, director of Global Goodness, said: “Everyone who buys these crisps will help young people right across the UK living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. 

“In Berkshire we work with Camp Mohawk, who support children living with special needs to build their self-confidence and realise their full potential.”

Meanwhile, October’s Henley Half Marathon will also be raising money for the day centre.

The annual event, which also includes the Henley Standard 10km race, is organised by the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge and all proceeds go to local charities.

It will take place on Sunday, October 21 and costs £30 to run the half marathon or £25 to take part in the 10km race.

For more information and to enter, visit henleyhalf
marathon.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33