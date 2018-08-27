Buy crisps and help children

A NEW flavour of crisps will be sold to help raise money for a Wargrave day centre for children with special needs.

Kettle Chips ran a competition for customers to suggest the new seasoning in order to raise money for Camp Mohawk, off Highfield Lane.

The contest, which was run with Heart FM and parent company Global’s Make Some Noise campaign, saw the new flavour, chicken katsu curry, hit the shelves on Monday.

The sharing-size packets cost £1 and 20p of that will go to Camp Mohawk.

Emma Bradley, director of Global Goodness, said: “Everyone who buys these crisps will help young people right across the UK living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

“In Berkshire we work with Camp Mohawk, who support children living with special needs to build their self-confidence and realise their full potential.”

Meanwhile, October’s Henley Half Marathon will also be raising money for the day centre.

The annual event, which also includes the Henley Standard 10km race, is organised by the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge and all proceeds go to local charities.

It will take place on Sunday, October 21 and costs £30 to run the half marathon or £25 to take part in the 10km race.

For more information and to enter, visit henleyhalf

marathon.org